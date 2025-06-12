Kyle Coleman: Police identify body found in Tysons pond as missing Morehouse student

Authorities have confirmed that the body recovered from a retention pond in Tysons Corner is that of 19-year-old Kyle Coleman, who was reported missing Saturday.

The Brief Police confirm the body found in a Tysons Corner pond is missing student Kyle Coleman. Coleman was involved in a crash Friday night before disappearing. Authorities continue investigating the circumstances leading to his death.



Investigators say Coleman was involved in a crash Friday night near Galleria Drive and Tysons Boulevard.

Body found in pond

What we know:

First responders arrived after receiving an iPhone crash alert but found his damaged vehicle unoccupied. Witnesses reported seeing someone flee the scene.

Police believe Coleman crossed into the wrong lane, veered off the road, and struck a tree. His body was discovered in the pond on Tuesday.

Police investigate circumstances

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. Coleman, a Prince William County native, was a student at Morehouse College.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 703-256-8035. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or online.

READ MORE: Kyle Coleman search: Body found amid effort to locate missing Morehouse College student

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Kyle Coleman search: Body found amid effort to locate missing Morehouse College student