Kolan recalls children’s sandals sold on Amazon over lead levels

Kolan has recalled its Otter MOMO children’s sandals over concerns that the product contains lead levels exceeding federal standards.

"The inner layer of the recalled sandals contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban," the company said on the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website. "Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues."

The recall affects about 100 units that were exclusively sold on Amazon.com from March 2022 through April 2022 for between $22 and $26.

According to the recall alert, the sandals were sold in brown with Velcro closure (model D741) and gold with buckle closure (model D723) and in children’s sizes 6 to 12. Otter MOMO is printed on the inside of the shoe. The model, batch number #LIANG2201 and the size are printed on the inside of the heel straps.

Customers are urged to stop using the product and call the company to request a refund.

The company said so far there have been no reports of injuries related to the lead levels.

Though the U.S. has implemented tougher regulations to protect Americans from lead poisoning in recent decades, the public health impacts of exposure could last for several decades, experts told the Associated Press.

"Childhood lead exposure is not just here and now. It’s going to impact your lifelong health," said Abheet Solomon, a senior program manager at the United Nations Children’s Fund.

Early childhood lead exposure is known to have many impacts on cognitive development, but it also increases the risk of developing hypertension and heart disease, experts said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.






