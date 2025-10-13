Knesset members removed during Trump’s speech to Israeli Parliament

President Trump’s address to the Israeli parliament was briefly interrupted Monday when two Knesset members staged a protest and were removed from the chamber.

Ofer Kassif and Ayman Odeh, members of the joint Hadash-Taal party, were escorted out. One reportedly held up a small sign during the disruption.

As the pair were led out, other Knesset lawmakers chanted, "Trump! Trump! Trump!"

Commenting on the swift response, Trump remarked, "That was very efficient."

