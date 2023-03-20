Kiyomi McMiller signs Jordan Brand NIL sponsorship

Kiyomi McMiller, a D.C. area native who is one of the top-ranked basketball players in her high school recruiting class, has signed a name, image and likeness (NIL) sponsorship with Jordan Brand.

Origionally from Silver Spring, McMiller currently plays for Life Center Academy in New Jersey.

Her deal is historic because it is the first high school NIL deal signed by Jordan Brand.

McMiller says she has trained with her parents since she was a young girl. Her parents say having a plan at a young age and allow your children to choose what sports and activities they like are part of their family’s key to success.