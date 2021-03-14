Kirk Franklin apologizes after expletive-filled argument with his son goes viral

article

Legendary choir director and gospel singer Kirk Franklin issued an apology after leaked audio of him delivering a profanity-filled rant against his estranged son went viral.

Kerrion Franklin recorded part of a phone call that included a heated argument with the 16-time Grammy-winner and posted the audio to his Instagram, which quickly went viral and began trending on Twitter. In the argument, Kirk goes on an expletive-filled tirade against his son, who is 32, as they threaten to beat each other up.

The artist took to Twitter on Saturday to issue an apology for anyone offended by his language. In the brief clip, he tried to put the video in context.

"Many of you know I have an older son named Kerrion Franklin. In May, he’ll be 33," Kirk begins the video message. "For many years we have had a toxic relationship with him as a family. We’ve tried for many years through counseling, through therapy to try to rectify this private family matter. Recently my son and I had an argument that he chose to record. I felt extremely disrespected in that conversation and I lost my temper and I said words that are not appropriate and I am sincerely sorry to all of you. I sincerely apologize."

He concluded: "I want you to know that as a father, during that conversation, I called the family therapist and got that therapist on the phone to try to help. He never played that part on the recording... I’m not perfect. I’m human and I’m going to make mistakes and I’m trying to get it right. Please keep me and my family in your prayers."

Advertisement

The original leaked audio included Kirk calling his son a "b---- a--," threaten to put his foot in his ‘skinny motherf---ing a--" and mocking Kerrion for being poor.

Kerrion previously accused his dad of neglect in 2018, according to Ebony Magazine, and the duo has been estranged for several years.

Franklin shares two children, Kennedy and Caziah, with wife, Tammy Franklin, and adopted her daughter, Carrington, from a previous relationship.

In response to his dad’s apology, Kerrion took to his Instagram Story Sunday to note that he is not satisfied with his dad’s apology and alleged that he has been inconsistent with his counseling.

In a post showing an older photoshoot the family did with Jet Magazine in 2006, he noted that it was the last time he was allowed to pose with the family and further allege that the family neglected him. However, he asked his followers not to go after his dad regardless of their beef.

"Plz do not crucify my father. I am not here to bash him across the board. I didn’t even cuss in the recording. Why do ppl "assume" I did something to deserve verbal abuse. I just said what he said back to me. my father has been speaking very mean & manipulatively to me for 15 years now. My voice will be heard. I forgive him for the past pain," he wrote in part.