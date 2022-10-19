Kings Dominion to operate year-round beginning in 2023

article

Kings Dominion, the popular theme park outside of Richmond, has announced it will operate year-round beginning in 2023.

The scheduling change adds additional weekends to the calendar in January, February and early March, with regular park operation continuing throughout the rest of the year.

"Kings Dominion will be the cure for cabin fever in 2023," said Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager. "We’ve always wanted find a way to extend our season to all 12 months, and now families and season passholders won’t have to wait until the spring for their favorite rides or their first taste of funnel cake."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DOSWELL, VA - JULY 14: Overview of the "Tornado" ride with the "Intimidator 305" coaster in the background at Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Doswell, VA on July 14, 2011. The park boasts multiple rides within the 20-acre Water Works, and the Roller-coaster, the Intimidator 305, the tallest and fastest roller coaster of its type on the East Coast and much more. ( Photo by Linda Davidson/ The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The 2023 season also will see the return of annual, popular events at the park including Grand Carnivale, Halloween Haunt and WinterFest.

Weather conditions and scheduled maintenance will limit the operation of some park attractions.