King Charles US Visit: Closures and prohibited items

King Charles III arrives in Washington on Monday with ties under strain and security concerns in sharp focus.

Here’s a list of areas closed during the visit and a list of restricted items that are prohibited in certain areas:

Temporary Closure of Various Areas of Park During UK State Visit

In conjunction with the official visit by Their Royal Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom to the White House, the entire Ellipse, including its side panels, roadways, and interior sidewalks; Sherman Park, to include the interior sidewalks; First Division Park, to include the interior sidewalks; and E Street, NW from 15th to 17th Streets, NW, to include the sidewalks along the above-mentioned park areas, will be closed to the public from approximately 6:00 a.m. to approximately 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. A map illustrating the closed park areas and those under other jurisdiction is attached.



***Please note that portions of the White House Sidewalk, between East Executive Avenue, NW and West Executive Avenue, NW, as already communicated through an earlier notice, are already closed due to the unique security requirements associated with the White House construction project. Additionally, most of Lafayette Park as already communicated through an earlier notice, is already closed due to the unique security requirements associated with the Lafayette Park construction project.



The National Park Service is also imposing a public use limitation and will not allow into the above areas:

Laptops, Tripods, Monopods, and Selfie Sticks (tablets may only be allowed subject to enhanced security screening by the Secret Service)

Large Bags and Suitcases exceeding size restrictions (18" x 13" x 7")

Packages

Drones and other Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Animals other than service/guide dogs

Bicycles, Scooters, Folding Chairs, Balloons, Coolers, Glass, Thermal or Metal Containers, Paint

Umbrellas (umbrellas without metal tips will be permitted)

Any pointed object(s), to include knives of any kind

Aerosols, Tobacco Products, e-Cigarettes, Lighters, Matches

Firearms, Ammunition, Fireworks, Laser Pointers, Stun Guns, Tasers, Mace/Pepper Spray, Toy Weapons

Tents and Structures

Any Other Items Determined to be Potential Safety Hazards

Violation is prohibited.



The park closure and public use limitation comes at the request of the United States Secret Service to ensure necessary security and safety for the adjacent White House complex, its occupants and the public during this well publicized event.



Persons demonstrating or otherwise using these park areas should remove themselves and any personal property from these closed park areas by 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.



The National Park Service appreciates the public's cooperation in this matter.

A park closure map and more detailed information are available here.

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King Charles US Visit: Closures and prohibited items

Temporary Closure of Part of the Western Half of Lafayette Park During UK State Visit

The western half of Lafayette Park will be closed to the public from approximately 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 27 through approximately 4:00 p.m., Thursday, April 30, 2026. A map illustrating the closed park area, and the anticipated closed District area, is attached.



The park area will be closed to the public to provide security and ensure public safety during the official visit of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom.



***Please note that the White House Sidewalk, between East Executive Avenue, NW and West Executive Avenue, NW, as well as all but a portion of the Northwest quadrant of Lafayette Park are closed by means of previously articulated and announced closures due to project work occurring in these areas and the unique

security requirements of the United States Secret Service associated with protecting the White House Complex.



Persons demonstrating or otherwise using this park area should remove themselves and any personal property from the closed park areas immediately.



The National Park Service appreciates the public's cooperation in this matter.

A park closure map and more detailed information are available here.

King Charles US Visit: Closures and prohibited items