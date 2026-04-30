King Charles III, Queen Camilla celebrate America 250 with Virginia visit

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be in Virginia on Thursday as they continue their U.S. visit marking the nation’s 250th year of independence.

The Brief King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit Virginia as part of America 250 celebrations. The royals join Front Royal’s 250th anniversary parade and visit Shenandoah National Park. Officials urge early arrival due to security, limited parking and prohibited items.



The royal couple is set to take part in Front Royal’s town parade, which celebrates the community’s own 250th anniversary.

The itinerary highlights both local heritage and the region’s natural landscape. After the parade downtown, Charles and Camilla are expected to visit Shenandoah National Park, a major destination known for its sweeping mountain views.

Preparations have reshaped the town in recent days. Warren County Public Schools will be closed Thursday to allow families to attend. Security measures, including fencing, road closures and checkpoints, have been put in place, giving the event the feel of a high‑profile state visit.

Access to the parade route opens at 10 a.m. Local officials are urging visitors to arrive early due to expected crowds and limited parking. Attendees should be prepared for security screenings and review prohibited items ahead of time.

READ MORE: Front Royal prepares for visit from King Charles, Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, U.S. President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump wave from the balcony of the White House during a state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Tru Expand

Here's what you need to know from DiscoverFrontRoyal.com:

Security: Parade attendees will need to comply with all communicated security protocols regarding bags and personal items, identity verification, and pre-event security screening times. A list of prohibited items are included on this page. Please plan for extra time to get through security.

Chairs: Unfortunately, due to the sensitive nature of the very important guests, we cannot allow the entry of lawn or camping chairs. Please wear comfortable shoes.

Pets: Animals other than service/guide animals are strictly prohibited, no exceptions.

Parking: All streets in the downtown Front Royal area will be impacted by road closures and areas of no parking due to security protocols. Attendees should anticipate walking a significant distance to the screening area and then onto Main Street for the parade.

​Photography: This event will be photographed and video recorded. The resulting images and recordings will be used and archived by the British Embassy, the Royal Family, and attending members of the press, and may be used for official, promotional, and media purposes.

Cell Phone Service: With a big crowd comes spotty cell service—make a plan with your group ahead of time so everyone can stay connected.

Guest Etiquette​: We ask all guests to be respectful and courteous of all local businesses and their storefronts (maybe even patronize a few while you're downtown!)

Pack it in, pack it out! There will NOT be trash receptacles along the parade route, you MUST take your trash with you.

Be sure and be mindful of little ones and the mobility challenged in large crowds. We can all be neighborly!

We look out for each other in Front Royal—if you see something that doesn’t seem right, let event staff or public safety know.​ See something, say something.

Prohibited Items

By entering secured area you are consenting to a search of your person and your belongings.

Aerosols

Ammunition

Animals other than service/ guide animals

Backpacks and bags exceeding size restrictions

Balloons

Bicycles

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Explosives

Firearms

Flammable Liquids

Glass, thermal, or metal containers

Laser Pointers

Mace/Pepper spray

Packages

Range Finders

Recreational motorized mobility devices

Selfie Sticks

Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20'x3'x1/4")

Structures

Support for signs and placards

Toy guns

Weapons of any kind

Any other items determined to be a potential safety hazard

Surrendered items will not be returned.

More details online.