Kim Kardashian 2016 robbery trial begins; one suspect died before facing charges

The Brief A trial has started in Paris over the 2016 armed robbery of Kim Kardashian during Fashion Week. Twelve suspects were originally expected; one died and another is too ill to stand trial. Kardashian is expected to testify in person on May 13.



A long-awaited trial opened Monday in Paris over the 2016 armed heist that targeted Kim Kardashian, with the high-profile case now missing one key figure — a suspect who died before proceedings could begin.

The robbery, considered one of the biggest targeting an individual in Paris in decades, involved a group of assailants who tied Kardashian up in her luxury residence during Fashion Week and stole millions of dollars’ worth of jewelry.

Twelve people were initially expected to face justice, but one died in the lead-up to the trial and another was deemed too ill to participate. Ten defendants now stand accused of robbery, kidnapping, and other crimes.

Kardashian, who described fearing for her life during the ordeal, plans to testify in person on May 13. The trial is scheduled to run through May 23.

What to know about the robbery and the trial

The backstory:

Five of the defendants were allegedly present during the robbery, while others are accused of helping plan or profit from the heist. DNA evidence links two of the suspects to the crime scene, and two men have partially confessed.

The group, nicknamed the "Granddad Robbers" by French media because of their advanced ages, stole an estimated $6 million in jewelry. Only one item — a diamond cross pendant — was ever recovered.

Kardashian was not physically harmed but later spoke about the profound emotional trauma she experienced, recalling her fears of being raped or killed.

Who was the suspect who died?

Dig deeper:

Authorities have not publicly named the deceased suspect. Their absence, along with the illness of another key figure, reshaped the courtroom lineup just as proceedings were set to begin.

Investigators say that despite the missing defendants, the trial will still cover the full scope of the robbery — including planning, execution, and the attempted resale of the stolen jewelry.

What's next:

Kardashian’s scheduled testimony is expected to draw international attention. Her legal team praised the French justice system and said she was committed to seeing the case through.

If convicted, the defendants could face lengthy prison sentences. The citizen jury and magistrates presiding over the trial will weigh the evidence over several weeks before reaching a verdict.