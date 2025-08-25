Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s attorneys file federal lawsuit to block deportation

Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s attorney, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, said a federal lawsuit was filed in Maryland shortly after his detention, seeking a court order to block his deportation.

New lawsuit filed

"I expect there’s going to be a status conference very promptly, and we’re going to ask for an interim order that he not be deported, pending his due process rights to contest deportation to any particular country," he said.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whose arrest and legal battle have become a breaking point in President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, surrendered to U.S. immigration authorities in Baltimore on Monday morning.

Faces possible deportation

He now faces possible deportation to Uganda, a country where he has no known ties.

The 30-year-old Salvadoran national was wrongfully deported in March to a notorious prison in El Salvador. He was returned to the U.S. in June, only to face human smuggling charges his attorneys describe as politically motivated.

Abrego Garcia has denied any gang affiliation, pleaded not guilty to human smuggling charges, and asked a judge to dismiss the case.

