Kilmar Abrego Garcia expected in court Monday

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is expected to appear in court Monday for a hearing in his ongoing deportation case.

The Brief Kilmar Abrego Garcia is due in court Monday for a deportation-related hearing. A judge ruled his smuggling case may be illegal retaliation after a prior lawsuit. He remains in custody and faces deportation if convicted.



Garcia expected to appear

A federal judge has ruled that the Justice Department’s prosecution of Abrego Garcia on human smuggling charges may be illegal retaliation, following his successful lawsuit against the Trump administration over his deportation to El Salvador.

U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw on Friday granted a request from Abrego Garcia’s attorneys, ordering discovery and an evidentiary hearing to determine whether the Tennessee case is retaliatory.

Abrego Garcia was indicted May 21 and formally charged June 6, the same day he was returned to the U.S. from a prison in El Salvador.

Held in Pennsylvania

He pleaded not guilty and is currently being held in Pennsylvania.

Federal officials say that if convicted, Abrego Garcia will be deported. His asylum request has been denied, though he may appeal.