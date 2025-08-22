Kilmar Abrego Garcia expected to be released from jail Friday

The Brief Kilmar Abrego Garcia is expected to be released from a Tennessee jail Friday. A private firm will escort him to Maryland, where ICE may detain him again. His release follows time in a notorious El Salvador prison after wrongful deportation.



A U.S. magistrate judge is expected to order Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release from a Tennessee jail Friday as he awaits trial on federal human smuggling charges.

What we know:

The release marks the closest to freedom Kilmar Abrego Garcia has been since his wrongful deportation to a notorious El Salvador prison in March.

Abrego Garcia’s attorneys said in court filings Tuesday that a private security firm will transport him from Tennessee to Maryland upon his release.

Abrego Garcia’s freedom before trial may be brief.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement could detain him upon arrival in Maryland and may attempt to deport him again.