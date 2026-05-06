'Kill me, kill me, kill me': Suspected gunman charged in Secret Service shootout near White House

A Texas man accused of wounding a juvenile bystander while allegedly firing at a U.S. Secret Service officer near the Washington Monument is now facing federal charges, according to the Justice Department.

What we know:

Michael Marx, 45, of Midland, Texas, is charged with assaulting federal officers with a dangerous weapon, using and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. on May 4, when a plainclothes Secret Service agent saw Marx appearing to conceal a firearm near 15th Street and Madison Drive NW. The agent alerted the Secret Service Joint Operations Center and requested backup.

READ MORE: Suspect identified after shootout with Secret Service near White House

At the same time, the motorcade for Vice President J.D. Vance was leaving the White House and passing through the area of 15th Street and Independence Avenue SW. Uniformed Secret Service officers responding to the call found Marx along the motorcade route.

As officers approached, Marx ran onto Independence Avenue SW and allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband while crossing the street. Once on the sidewalk, he turned and fired at a pursuing officer, striking a young bystander in the leg, officials say. Officers returned fire, hitting Marx in the hand, arm and upper abdomen.

Marx collapsed at 15th Street and Independence Avenue SW, where officers provided aid and identified him using a Texas driver’s license. Officials say he also used aliases, including Patrick Michael and Michael Zavici.

He was taken to George Washington University Hospital. While in the ambulance, authorities say he made statements including "F--- the White House" and "Kill me, kill me, kill me."

Investigators say they recovered a Sig Sauer P365 handgun loaded with 9mm ammunition near where Marx fell. Law enforcement officials say he does not have a license to carry a handgun in the District of Columbia.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 'Kill me, kill me, kill me': Suspect charged in Secret Service shootout near White House: officials