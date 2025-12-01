Children’s helmets sold on Amazon, Walmart recalled for failing safety standards

article

The Brief Outdoor Master recalled 24,300 children’s and youth helmets that failed to meet federal safety standards. The two affected models were sold on Amazon and Walmart between June 2024 and February 2025. Consumers should stop using the helmets and contact Outdoor Master for a full refund.



Outdoor Master has recalled its children’s and youth helmets because they violate mandatory bicycle-helmet safety standards, creating a risk of serious injury or death from head injuries.

The recall date was issued November 26 and affects about 24,300 units.

Dig deeper:

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled children’s and youth helmets fail to meet mandatory bicycle-helmet safety standards, specifically the positional stability and coverage requirements, which means they may not adequately protect users in a crash and could lead to serious or fatal head injuries.

This recall covers two Outdoor Master–branded helmet models for children and youth.

The OM-TD BIKE model is a blue, dinosaur-print bicycle/multi-purpose helmet with black padding, straps, buckle, and an adjustable black rear knob; it was sold in a children’s size small (48–52 cm / 18.9–20.5 in).

A label inside the helmet lists "OM-TD BIKE" and the manufacture date "05/2024," and the brand name appears on the back.

The second model, OM-KSKB, is a deep-green helmet with black padding, yellow straps, a black buckle, and a black rear adjustment knob; it was sold in a youth size small (46–52 cm / 18.1–20.5 in). Its interior label reads "OM-KSKB" and "11/2022," and the brand name is displayed on both the front and back.

No injuries were reported.

The helmets were sold at Amazon.com and Walmart.com from June 2024 through February 2025 for between $20 and $32.

What you can do:

Consumers should stop using the recalled helmets right away and contact Outdoor Master for instructions on registering for a full refund.