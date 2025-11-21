Kia and Hyundai issue recalls for over 330,000 cars with fuel tanks that could melt, NHTSA says

article

The Brief Kia recalled over 250,000 vehicles and Hyundai recalled more than 85,000 cars related to fuel tanks that might melt. Owners of the Kia and Hyundai cars can take their vehicles to their local dealership to receive repairs for free.



Kia and Hyundai are recalling thousands of their vehicles over a problem with fuel tanks that may cause them to melt.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in two recall notices that Kia recalled 250,547 cars and Hyundai recalled 85,043 vehicles .

Agency officials explained in the letters published on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 , that the issues for both of the automakers' recalls relate to a damaged check valve that may let air enter the vehicle’s fuel tank, and this could cause it to expand and "contact hot exhaust components, melting the tank."

Which Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being recalled?

Why you should care:

Kia issued a recall for certain 2021-2024 K5 vehicles and Hyundai’s recall covers certain 2020-2023 Sonata vehicles , according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Are repairs available if I own a recalled Kia or Hyundai?

What you can do:

Owners of the recalled Kia’s can take their vehicle to a local dealership where technicians will replace the check valve.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the fuel tank will be examined for damage and replaced if needed for free.

Kia will mail owner notification letters on Jan. 16, 2026, but if owners have questions, they can contact Kia customer service at 800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC356. Additionally, vehicle identification numbers (VINs) involved in this recall will be searchable on NHTSA.gov starting on Dec. 1.

Meanwhile, if you own one of the recalled Hyundai’s, you can take your car to a dealership where mechanics will inspect and replace the check valve.

According to the NHTSA, the fuel tank assembly will be assessed and replaced if necessary for free. The dealership will also inspect and update the engine control unit software.

Hyundai will mail notification letters to owners on Jan. 16, 2026. Owners can also call Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 286. NHTSA said vehicle identification numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are currently searchable on NHTSA.gov.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by two National Highway Transportation Safety Administration recall notices for Kia and Hyundai. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



