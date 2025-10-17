Key Bridge shut down for second straight day Friday

article

The Brief The Key Bridge was closed just before 11 a.m. on Friday. D.C. Police first said the bridge was open in one direction. Minutes later, both directions were closed. The bridge was closed due to "police activity," officials said.



For the second straight day, the Key Bridge is closed to traffic, with major delays expected.

What we know:

The Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) announced the closure just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

According to the department, police activity has forced the bridge to close in both directions. The closure is affecting M Street as well, with traffic alternating on one side between Wisconsin Avenue and the bridge.

MATOC says the closure has already caused serious delays, with more expected.

Just after 10 a.m., D.C. Police said the inbound lanes of the bridge and several blocks of M Street would close for several hours. Minutes later, the full bridge closure was announced.

The backstory:

Friday marks the second straight day the major artery has been closed. On Thursday, the bridge was shut down for hours, also because of police activity.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Is Key Bridge closed? Lanes reopened after hours of shutdowns

What we don't know:

It's not clear how long Friday's closure will last, or what police are responding to in the area.