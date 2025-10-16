Is Key Bridge closed? Lanes reopened after hours of shutdowns

The Brief D.C.'s Key Bridge was shut down on Thursday. It's believed the bridge was closed for the movement of a dignitary. Lanes have since been reopened.



A major D.C. thoroughfare, the Key Bridge, was shut down for hours on Thursday, creating a traffic nightmare for those traveling through Georgetown.

What we know:

Officials with the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) began alerting drivers about the road closures around 5 p.m.

All lanes of Key Bridge were shut down "for an unknown duration" due to police operations, but it was not clear what the operation was.

D.C. police were also brought in to help with the closure. At this time, it's believed the bridge was shut down for dignitary movement.

There was also reportedly an unrelated two-vehicle collision on the bridge.

Inbound lanes as well as westbound M Street, which runs through Georgetown, is still blocked.

The latest:

According to D.C. police, all closures in the Georgetown area have been lifted.