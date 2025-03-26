Kermit the Frog named 2025 University of Maryland commencement speaker

The University of Maryland announced Kermit the Frog will be the university's main 2025 commencement speaker.

Kermit the Frog, a star of the stage, screen and swamp, was introduced to the big screen in 1955 through The Muppet Show.

FILE-American puppeteer and filmmaker Jim Henson (1936 - 1990) with his best-known Muppet character, Kermit the Frog, January 1984. (Photo by Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Archive Photos/Getty Images) Expand

According to the university's website, Kermit spent his entire career dedicated to this simple dream: "I want to sing and dance and make people happy. It’s the kind of dream that gets better the more people you share it with."

The university's commencement ceremony will be on Wednesday, May 21, at 6 p.m. at SECU Stadium.