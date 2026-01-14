Kenyan McDuffie announces run for DC mayor
WASHINGTON - Former D.C. Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie is officially running for mayor of the nation’s capital.
McDuffie made the announcement Wednesday on social media, posting a campaign video and a message introducing himself to voters. "My name is Kenyan McDuffie, I'm a lifelong Washingtonian, a former mailman, and most importantly—a husband and father. I'm running to be the next mayor to fight and deliver for all DC," he wrote.
McDuffie stepped down from the D.C. Council earlier this month, clearing the way for his mayoral bid.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Kenyan McDuffie and previous FOX 5 reporting.