Kenyan McDuffie announces run for DC mayor

By
Updated  January 14, 2026 10:29am EST
Former D.C. Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie is officially running for mayor of the nation’s capital.

McDuffie made the announcement Wednesday on social media, posting a campaign video and a message introducing himself to voters. "My name is Kenyan McDuffie, I'm a lifelong Washingtonian, a former mailman, and most importantly—a husband and father. I'm running to be the next mayor to fight and deliver for all DC," he wrote.

McDuffie stepped down from the D.C. Council earlier this month, clearing the way for his mayoral bid.

