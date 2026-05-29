Judge blocks renaming of Kennedy Center after Trump

The Brief A federal judge has blocked the closure and the renaming of the Kennedy Center to include President Donald Trump. Judge Christopher Cooper's ruling concluded that only Congress can change the facility's name. Cooper also ruled that the renovations the Kennedy Center board used to justify the closure, could be done without closing the facility.



A federal judge has blocked an effort to rename the Kennedy Center to include President Donald Trump's name.

Kennedy Center renaming

What we know:

U.S. District Court Judge Christoper R. Cooper issued his ruling on Friday, saying that the center's Board of Trustees overstepped its authority by "unilaterally" voting to change the name.

Congress renamed the facility in 1964 to honor President John F. Kennedy after his assassination. Cooper ruled Friday that Congress' move to rename the center back then "makes the institution’s name abundantly clear," and that lawmakers "took pains to ensure that no other memorial-like dedication would grace the Center’s public spaces."

"Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it," Cooper said.

FILE-A general view of the facade of The Trump Kennedy Center on January 17, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kennedy Center board votes in favor of 2-year closure for renovations

Kennedy Center closure

Dig deeper:

Cooper also ruled against the Board's decision to close the center for two years for renovations, arguing that repairs could be done without completely closing the facility.

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The backstory:

The board voted in March to close the facility after America's 250th birthday celebrations in July.