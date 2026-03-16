Kennedy Center board to vote on planned 2-year closure for renovations
President Trump gathered the board of trustees of the Kennedy Center on Monday to vote on plans to close the institution for renovations.
Kennedy Center board vote
The backstory:
The meeting comes as both the proposed closure and the effort to rename the Kennedy Center face legal challenges from Rep. Joyce Beatty, an Ohio legislator and Kennedy Center board member.
FILE-A general view of the facade of The Trump Kennedy Center on January 17, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
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Beatty contends that she was muted during a previous vote on the renaming and stated both moves require congressional approval because the center was established as a living memorial to President John F. Kennedy.
Most current board members were appointed by President Donald Trump, though Beatty serves based on her position in Congress. It remains unclear whether the judge will act before Monday’s vote.
According to the New York Times, after an emergency hearing on March 13, Judge Christopher R. Cooperin ruled on March 15 that the board could not reveal some details about the upcoming meeting or prevent Beatty from appearing to voice her opposition.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by FOX 5 DC reporting and The New York Times. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.