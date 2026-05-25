Fairfax Boy Scout troop rescued after river flooding

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The Brief Twenty-eight Fairfax-area Boy Scouts were rescued after rising floodwaters stranded them during a canoe trip on the Cacapon River in West Virginia. Emergency crews used watercraft to safely bring the scouts across the river, and no injuries were reported. Much of the troop’s gear was swept away, and the scouts are asking anyone who finds equipment along the river to contact the troop.



A Fairfax-based Boy Scout troop was rescued Saturday after rapidly rising floodwaters stranded 28 scouts during a river trip in West Virginia.

Officials tell FOX News the group became trapped along the Cacapon River after conditions suddenly worsened, forcing an emergency rescue operation.

All the scouts were safely rescued after spending roughly 45 minutes stranded on the wrong side of the river.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo: Jeffrey West via FOX News

What we know:

The scouts, who are from Fairfax, Virginia, were on a canoe trip along the Cacapon River in Hampshire County, West Virginia, Saturday afternoon.

The troop had planned a routine river outing before fast-moving water intensified following storms in the area. The scouts attempted to move toward shore for safety, but ended up stranded on the opposite side of the river.

Emergency crews responded and used watercraft to transport all 28 scouts safely across the river.

No injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

"We were doing a river trip and the current and the strength of the river turned out to be a little stronger than we thought," scout Micah Campbell told Fox News Digital.

"When some of the boys went into the river, we decided to call it off and go on shore," he said. "And now we were on the wrong side of the river, so we needed some help getting across."

Jeffrey West, whose family owns a nearby cabin, said rescue crews quickly responded after the scouts became stranded.

"It’s been a day," West said with a laugh, noting he had expected "a quiet weekend at the cabin."

The backstory:

After the rescue, the Fairfax-area scouts gathered at the cabin, where they were given pizza and hot cocoa while waiting for transportation home.

Campbell said much of the troop’s canoeing and camping gear was swept away by the floodwaters, including dry bags and sealed buckets containing clothing and supplies.

The troop is now working to recover lost equipment and safely return home to Northern Virginia.

"Unfortunately, the strong waters swept away many of the scout’s canoeing and camping equipment (dry bags, sealed 5-gal buckets with clothes, etc.)," Campbell said. "If any Good Samaritan comes across these items in or along the river, please reach out to the troop at, troop1865canoe@gmail.com."