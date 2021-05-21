Kennedy Center Honorees officially recognized

A D.C. tradition is being partially restored this week – the return of the Kennedy Center Honors.

Of course this year’s edition of the event gala event will not be untouched by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customarily held in December, organizers were forced to postpone the gala event until May. In addition, the affair will be slimmed down to meet the demands of the pandemic era.

The 43rd class of honorees includes country music legend Garth Brooks, dancer and choreographer Debbie Allen, actor Dick Van Dyke, singer-songwriter Joan Baez and violinist Midori.

Instead of the usual packed several-hour black-tie event, followed by dinner, Friday’s festivities, including a medallion ceremony, will run just 90 minutes with a limited audience.

The musical performances and tributes — traditionally the centerpiece of the event — are split into two other nights; one took place Thursday and the second is Saturday.

A Kennedy Center Honors television special will be broadcast on CBS on June 6.