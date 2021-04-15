Kennedy Center announces lineup for 2021-22 theater season

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced its 2021–22 theater season featuring hit Broadway musicals, special programming for the Center’s 50th Anniversary and more, beginning in October 2021.

As the Kennedy Center moves towards a full re-opening, current COVID-19 protocols can be found here and will continue to be updated as they evolve.

2021­–2022 Theater Season Schedule

- Hadestown: Oct. 13-31, 2021

- Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations: Dec. 14, 2021 - Jan. 16, 2022

- Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: Dec. 14, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022

- The Prom: Jan. 4-16, 2022

- Jesus Christ Superstar: Feb. 22 - March 13, 2022

- Riverdance - The 25th Anniversary Show: March 15-27, 2022

- Mean Girls: April 5-24, 2022

- Oklahoma!: April 5-10, 2022

- Freestyle Love Supreme: May 10-15, 2022

- A Monster Calls: May 25 - June 12, 2022

- Jersey Boys: June 14-26, 2022

- Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird: June 21 - July 10, 2022

- The Band's Visit: July 5-17, 2022

- Hamilton: July 12 - Oct. 2, 2022

- Blue Man Group: July 19-31, 2022

- Dear Evan Hansen: Aug. 31 - Sept. 25, 2022

- Shear Madness: Ongoing, returning Oct. 5, 2021

For more information on any of the shows or the schedule as a whole, click here.