Kennedy Center announces lineup for 2021-22 theater season

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced its 2021–22 theater season featuring hit Broadway musicals, special programming for the Center’s 50th Anniversary and more, beginning in October 2021.

As the Kennedy Center moves towards a full re-opening, current COVID-19 protocols can be found here and will continue to be updated as they evolve.

2021­–2022 Theater Season Schedule

Hadestown: Oct. 13-31, 2021

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations: Dec. 14, 2021 - Jan. 16, 2022

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: Dec. 14, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022

The Prom: Jan. 4-16, 2022

Jesus Christ Superstar: Feb. 22 - March 13, 2022

Riverdance - The 25th Anniversary Show: March 15-27, 2022

Mean Girls: April 5-24, 2022

Oklahoma!: April 5-10, 2022

Freestyle Love Supreme: May 10-15, 2022

A Monster Calls: May 25 - June 12, 2022

Jersey Boys: June 14-26, 2022

Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird: June 21 - July 10, 2022

The Band's Visit: July 5-17, 2022

Hamilton: July 12 - Oct. 2, 2022

Blue Man Group: July 19-31, 2022

- Dear Evan Hansen: Aug. 31 - Sept. 25, 2022

Shear Madness: Ongoing, returning Oct. 5, 2021

