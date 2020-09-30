Kennedy Center delays opening pop-up indefinitely

The Kennedy Center says it will not be opening up its “HEIST” pop-up this weekend in order for its staff to determine whether the event can be accommodated according to the District’s COVID-19 reopening guidelines.

They say the center’s return to hosting live performances “required months of rigorous planning,” and any outdoor events it hosts demand the same level of “scrutiny and precautionary planning.”

Kennedy Center Performing Arts with reflection on Potomac River, Washington D.C. (Photo by: Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

On its Instagram account, HEIST’s managers lauded selling out the rooftop event in 15 minutes.

According to Mayor Muriel Bowser, the center was concerned about having that many people at its facility.

The Kennedy Center stressed that the Heist option is not connected with D.C.’s indoor live entertainment pilot initiative.

The center is one of six venues that will be permitted to host live indoor performances on a limited basi as the District takes more furtive steps in the reopening process.

