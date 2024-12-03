Kendrick Lamar and SZA heading to DMV for 2025 tour
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Kendrick Lamar and SZA are set to take over Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland for their final stop on the Grand National Tour in June 2025.
The pair will be performing in 19 stadiums across North America for the Grand National Tour, presented by Live Nation, pgLang and Top Dawg Entertainment. The North American leg of the tour concludes with a stop at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD, on June 18, 2025.
Exclusive Cash App Visa cardholders will have acces to presale tickets on Wednesday, December 4th at 10 a.m. local time. General on sale starts Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Click here for more information.
FULL TOUR DATES:
Apr 19 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
Apr 23 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
Apr 26 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
Apr 29 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 03 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
May 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
May 08 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
May 09 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
May 12 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
May 17 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
May 21 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
May 23 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
May 27 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
May 29 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
May 31 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
Jun 04 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center
Jun 06 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
Jun 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
Jun 12 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
Jun 16 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Jun 18 - Washington, D.C. - Northwest Stadium
