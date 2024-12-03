Kendrick Lamar and SZA heading to DMV for 2025 tour

The Brief Music artist's Kendrick Lamar and SZA head to Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. The two artists will be taking over 19 stadiums across the U.S. Presale starts Wednesday, December 4th at 10 a.m.



Kendrick Lamar and SZA are set to take over Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland for their final stop on the Grand National Tour in June 2025.

The pair will be performing in 19 stadiums across North America for the Grand National Tour, presented by Live Nation, pgLang and Top Dawg Entertainment. The North American leg of the tour concludes with a stop at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD, on June 18, 2025.

Exclusive Cash App Visa cardholders will have acces to presale tickets on Wednesday, December 4th at 10 a.m. local time. General on sale starts Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Click here for more information.

FULL TOUR DATES:

Apr 19 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

Apr 23 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

Apr 26 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Apr 29 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 03 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

May 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

May 08 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 09 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 12 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

May 17 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

May 21 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

May 23 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

May 27 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

May 29 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

May 31 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

Jun 04 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center

Jun 06 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Jun 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Jun 12 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Jun 16 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 18 - Washington, D.C. - Northwest Stadium