Ken Osmond, who portrayed Eddie Haskell on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ reportedly dies at 76

Ken Osmond, best known for his portrayal of suburban rapscallion Eddie Haskell in “Leave It to Beaver,” has died, Variety and TMZ reported. He was 76.

Osmond’s first performance listed on IMDb was in the 1952 Oscar-winning film “Plymouth Adventure.”



While his role of “child” on Mayflower was uncredited, Osmond would garner appearances on a trove of TV series throughout the 1950s, culminating with his starring gig on “Leave It To Beaver” in 1957. The show would air through 1963, earning two Primetime Emmy award nominations.



Fans, critics and entertainers paid tribute to Osmond following news of his death.

Osmond would later become an officer for the Los Angeles Police Department. He would return to Hollywood for roles throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

