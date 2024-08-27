Keith Lee shares his experience and complaints about the DC food scene

Keith Lee, viral TikToker and food critic Keith Lee has some complaints about the food scene in D.C.

Lee took to TikTok to express his experience of eating in D.C., he says he has only "posted about three spots from Washington, but we went to about twelve, and we made a decision as a family and as a team and also a personal decision to not post most of them."

"Out of those twelve, I probably only have one or two more that I will post. A lot of those videos are not constructive at all."

Since being in the DMV area for roughly a week, he has visited a number of restaurants, like D.C.’s Dukem Ethiopian Restaurant and Okonomi Asian Grill in Fairfax, Virginia.

Several are taking to the internet to express their disappointment with Lee's experience and feel his words are not a full representation of what D.C. has to offer.