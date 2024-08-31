Smize & Dream giving out 200 free scoops in DC thanks to Keith Lee

The viral TikToker and food critic Keith Lee visited the SMiZE & DREAM in D.C. and left $1600 for customers to enjoy some free icecream.

Lee swung by the icecream shop in Woodley Park on August 25th, and tried a number of flavors from "The Best Vanilla I've Ever Had" to "That Woodley Park Thang."

"That’s real vanilla bean, that’s not imitation vanilla," Lee said. "My favorite so far is That Woodley Park Thang."

The store will hand out 200 free scoops to the public on Sunday, September 1, starting at 12 p.m.

SMiZE & DREAM crafted two special flavors as a nod to its D.C. location, "Cap Hill Crunch" and "That Woodley Park Thang", and has additionally dropped limited edition flavors each week this summer.

The shop will remain open until September 20, 2024.