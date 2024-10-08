Kayakers pulled from Potomac River in Maryland
POTOMAC, Md. - Authorities in Maryland rescued four kayakers who were stranded in the rough waters of the Potomac River in Montgomery County on Sunday.
Troopers with the Maryland State Police Aviation Command hoisted four kayakers from the water with assistance from Montgomery County swift water rescue crews.
The victims were dropped off on the shore across the water in Loudoun County, Virginia.
None of the victims were injured.
Kayakers pulled from Potomac River in Maryland