Shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake not 'centered around race' says DC police

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee addressed misinformation surfacing around the shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake in a press conference Tuesday night

"We recognize the community's desire to get the details of this incident, but we must also acknowledge that the ongoing nature of the investigation prevents us from sharing specifics that could jeopardize the integrity of this case," said Contee.

Contee did not identify the shooter but confirmed that he is an African American man and is not law enforcement.

"People are making allegations centered around race, and that is wrong," said Contee. "Too many people have made assumptions about this case, and it's unfair to the grieving family. Spreading of inaccurate information is dangerous, worthless and has the potential to adversely impact the investigation."

The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:56 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1000 block of Quincy Street, not far from Brookland Middle School and Turkey Thicket Recreation Center.

According to investigators, the unidentified homeowner confronted and shot the 13-year-old after claiming that the boy was breaking into several vehicles along the street. Investigators said, when officers arrived at the scene, they found the homeowner performing CPR on the boy. The 13-year-old was taken to an area hospital after the shooting, and later pronounced dead.

Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."

"I am not trying to get ahead of the investigation. I know there are many moving pieces to this," Parker said in the statement. "But at the very least, I believe the family deserves information as it relates to what happened, and I’m calling on MPD, I’m calling on the U.S. Attorney’s Office to release information as well as hold perpetrators accountable."