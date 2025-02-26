Expand / Collapse search

Karen Huger 'RHOP' star sentenced to 1 year

Published  February 26, 2025 11:12am EST
The Brief

    • "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star Karen Huger was convicted of DUI and other charges due to a car crash in March 2024.
    • Huger has been sentenced to two years with one year suspended.
    • Body camera footage from the incident showed Huger visibly intoxicated, refusing a breathalyzer and sobriety tests.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Karen Huger, "RHOP" star, has been sentenced to two years with one year suspended.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard reported live from the Montgomery County courthouse in Rockville, Maryland, where the judge in the case stated, "You were filled to the gills with alcohol." 

Huger entered the courthouse through a basement entrance without the presence of any cameras. 

Karen Huger sentencing for DUI conviction today

Karen Huger's sentencing date for her DUI conviction is expected on Wednesday, February 26.

When was Karen Huger's DUI crash? 

The backstory:

The charges stem from a March 19, 2024, incident in which Huger crashed her Maserati into a pole near Oaklyn Drive in Potomac. 

A jury found her guilty of five out of six charges, including driving under the influence (DUI), negligent driving, failure to control speed, and failure to notify authorities of an address change. She was acquitted of reckless driving.

During the trial, body camera footage and witness testimony revealed the severity of Huger’s intoxication. An EMT testified that Huger swayed on her feet and refused medical treatment, while police footage showed her slurring her speech, cursing at officers, and refusing a breathalyzer and field sobriety test.

Huger, who has since checked into a private recovery program, is expected to speak at her sentencing hearing before Judge Terrence McGann.

