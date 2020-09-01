Kanye West spotted in Maryland
OXFORD, Md. - Rapper Kanye West was spotted in Maryland’s Eastern Shore on Tuesday.
West stopped by the restaurant Latitude 38 in Oxford for lunch.
A great deal of speculation is circulating about his purpose for being in Maryland as he continues to push to get his name on the presidential election ballot.
West is now on the ballot in Virginia.
He missed the deadline in Maryland, and in West Virginia he’s locked in a court battle over signatures.
Witnesses say West had fish and chips, along with wine for lunch.
