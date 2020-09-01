Kanye West spotted in Maryland

article

Rapper Kanye West was spotted in Maryland’s Eastern Shore on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Kanye West tweets he's 'running for president of the United States,' references '2020 vision'

West stopped by the restaurant Latitude 38 in Oxford for lunch.

A great deal of speculation is circulating about his purpose for being in Maryland as he continues to push to get his name on the presidential election ballot.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

West is now on the ballot in Virginia.

Advertisement

He missed the deadline in Maryland, and in West Virginia he’s locked in a court battle over signatures.

READ MORE: Rapper Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at rally

Witnesses say West had fish and chips, along with wine for lunch.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE



