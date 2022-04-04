Kanye West drops out of Coachella, TMZ reports

article

Rap superstar Kanye West will not perform at Coachella this year leaving an open slot for a headliner at the music festival, TMZ reported Monday.

With West dropping out of Coachella, rapper Travis Scott won’t appear at the music festival in Indio, California. According to TMZ, Scott was scheduled to join the Chicago native on stage.

This latest news involving the Grammy-winning rapper comes after West's performance at Sunday night's Grammy Awards was canceled, and an online petition circulated over a week ago calling for him to be removed from Coachella.

On March 22, FOX 32 Chicago reported that the petition blamed West for his behavior on social media toward his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Last month, West was temporarily suspended from Instagram. Content from his posts were deleted due to a violation of Instagram's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying, a spokesperson for Meta , the parent company of Instagram, told Fox News Digital.

Kardashian claimed the rapper's social media posts caused her "emotional distress" in court documents. The reality TV star referenced multiple posts West published on Instagram attacking Davidson, among other people, including her mom Kris Jenner's boyfriend , Corey Gamble.

Recently, West used Instagram to publicly attack Trevor Noah and D.L. Hughley.

West has used Instagram to address an ongoing custody battle with Kardashian as well and has accused her of keeping their children away from him by not allowing them to come to Sunday Service.

