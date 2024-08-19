Kamala Harris has favorability among Americans heading into DNC, poll shows

article

The Brief About 48% of adults have a favorable opinion of Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a new poll. The poll finds that Harris has seen an increase in her favorability among Democrats, independents, women, and young adults under 30 years old. Harris has gradually seen a rise in her favorability following President Joe Biden’s exit from the election race.



Vice President Kamala Harris has experienced an increase in her favorability ratings among Americans as the Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday.

Roughly 48% of adults have a very or somewhat favorable view of Harris, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The surge in favorability for Harris comes as more people overall have developed an opinion about her while the Harris and Trump campaigns rush to define her candidacy. The share of respondents saying they do not know enough about her to have an opinion has declined, from 12% in June to 6% now.

RELATED: Kamala Harris officially chosen as Democratic presidential nominee

Since June, the vice president’s favorability has grown slightly among some that already favor the Democratic Party. The AP noted that Harris has seen a slight rise in favorability among Democrats, independents, women, and young adults under 30 years old.

Meanwhile, Harris has more favorability among Black adults, with two-thirds of Black adults having a very or somewhat positive view of the vice president, including 4 in 10 who say their opinion of her is "very favorable."

RELATED: Kamala Harris could become the first president to have worked at McDonald's

Black adults are more likely than Americans overall to have a favorable impression of Harris. About 6 in 10 nonwhite men and women have a positive view of Harris, the AP poll notes.

Separately, roughly 6 in 10 white men have an unfavorable view of Harris. White men without a college degree, a group that has traditionally comprised of Donald Trump’s largest base of support, are likely to say they have an unfavorable view.

However, Harris is seen more positively by white women, specifically those with a college degree. About 6 in 10 white women with a college degree view her favorably, compared to about 4 in 10 without one.

Overall, white women are split on her: 49% have a favorable opinion and 46% have a negative one.

Moreover, opinions of Harris have been steady among older adults. Half of adults older than 60 have a positive view of her. That is in line with the 46% she had with this group in June.

The Source Information for this story was provided from an Associated Press poll of 1,164 adults conducted between August 8-12, 2024, using a sample drawn from NORC's probability-based Amerispeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population.



