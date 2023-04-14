Kalorama residents believe theft suspect is behind multiple break-ins

An arrest in one Adams Morgan property crime has neighbors talking about whether the suspect is responsible for a slew of other crimes in the neighborhood.

On Wednesday, D.C. police arrested David Morales in Adams Morgan after he was suspected of unlawfully entering a condo building in the area and stealing items the night before.

A security camera caught video of a suspect wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants rifling through the closet and space just outside Taylor Bush and his family's unit on Ontario Street NW.

"I don't mind about the items being taken, but I have two girls and a wife at my house, and they are my concern," Bush told FOX 5 on Friday.

Taylor Bush, Adams Morgan resident

The day after the theft, Bush saw the suspect walking down the sidewalk near his building and called the police. Officers were there within minutes and arrested him. Morales now faces a charge of theft and unlawful entry.

Morales was released on Thursday and given an order to stay away from the 2300 block of Ontario Road, NW.

Bush says it's disappointing Morales wasn't charged with more serious crimes. Because he is not accused of entering a residence but was in the common areas of the building, the crime is not considered a burglary.

But neighbors like John Aravosis started comparing videos from other crimes in the neighborhood and believe Morales is also responsible for more than a dozen crimes, including stealing packages and illegally entering buildings.

D.C. police have not confirmed whether Morales is a suspect in any other crimes or if they are investigating him for that.

"We have face videos of someone who looks exactly like this guy committing multiple crimes in my building and multiple buildings in the area," Aravosis said.

Aravosis says his condo building, which is around the corner from where Bush lives, has been hit several times in the last few months and believes Morales is the one seen on video doing it.

"This is creepy … He is literally stalking our neighborhood, and they are accusing him of one crime," Aravosis said.

Both men are concerned about what might happen if someone were to run into the thief in their building and how he may try to protect himself. They also say they feel let down by city officials and the justice system.