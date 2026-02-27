Fairfax County police are working to identify three juveniles caught on surveillance video allegedly stealing County Fire and Rescue equipment, taking it for a joyride, and damaging property.

The Brief Three juveniles were caught on video stealing a Fairfax Fire and Rescue utility vehicle, police say. Investigators say they broke into a Lorton storage building and drove the vehicle around the property. Police are asking for tips after the suspects ran off after returning the equipment.



The incident happened Jan. 29 in the 9000 block of Furnace Road in Lorton, while the area was still covered in snow and ice from a major storm. Police say the juveniles forced their way into a storage building, damaging the door before getting access to a Fairfax County Fire and Rescue emergency utility terrain vehicle stored inside.

What we know:

Video shows them driving the vehicle around the property before returning it and running off on foot.

"Fire and Rescue equipment plays a critical role in emergency response efforts," officials said in a statement. "When this equipment is damaged, misused, or removed from service, it can affect first responders’ ability to respond quickly to emergencies where lives may be at risk."

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the West Springfield District Station at 703‑644‑7377. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Solvers by calling 1‑866‑411‑TIPS (866‑411‑8477), texting "FCCS" plus the tip to 847411, or submitting online.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Juveniles accused of stealing fire and rescue equipment, damaging property in Lorton (Fairfax County Police Department)