Juvenile stabs parent with knife in Stafford County: police

A juvenile is facing charges after police say they stabbed their parent with a knife inside the family home on Monday night in Stafford County.

Deputies responded to the Leeland Station subdivision around 7 p.m. for the report of a stabbing. An investigation revealed a juvenile had stabbed their parent with a knife inside the family home and fled the scene.

A deputy located the juvenile in a nearby yard and detained them without incident. The juvenile was charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault and battery.

The parent was transported to the hospital and treated for the stab wound. The juvenile was held at the Juvenile Detention Center.