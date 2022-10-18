Car stolen, crashed with baby in back seat in Northeast DC; 14-year-old suspect arrested

A 14-year-old female has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car with a baby inside and crashing the car in Northeast D.C.

According to the police report, the victim stopped her car in the 3200 block of Dubois Pl SE with her baby in the backseat.

The victim got out of her car and was at the front of her home when she saw her car begin to move. She says she witnessed the suspect in the driver's seat of her car.

The victim tried to open the door of the car to retrieve her baby while shouting to the suspect that her baby was in the car. The suspect fled in the victim's car with the baby in the back seat.

The victim called 911 while following the suspect in a different car. The suspect was eventually involved in a collision at I-295 North at Benning Rd.

The suspect has been arrested and charged with Unarmed Kidnapping and Theft One (Stolen Auto). The suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

DC Fire and EMS treated all parties on scene.