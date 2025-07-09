Juvenile on the run after courthouse escape, assault in Leesburg

The Brief A juvenile fled the Loudoun County Courthouse and assaulted a driver Wednesday morning. She was last seen near East Market Street wearing a white shirt, blue sweatshirt and dark pants. Authorities urge anyone with information to call 911.



Authorities are searching for a juvenile girl they said fled the Loudoun County Courthouse and assaulted the driver of a passing vehicle before running away on foot Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. and the juvenile was last seen near the McDonald’s on East Market Street. She is described as wearing a white t-shirt, blue sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and slide-on shoes.

Anyone who sees someone matching the description or notices suspicious activity is urged to call 911 or contact the Leesburg Police Department non-emergency line at 703-771-4500.