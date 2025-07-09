Expand / Collapse search

Juvenile on the run after courthouse escape, assault in Leesburg

Published  July 9, 2025 1:24pm EDT
FOX 5 DC

    • A juvenile fled the Loudoun County Courthouse and assaulted a driver Wednesday morning.
    • She was last seen near East Market Street wearing a white shirt, blue sweatshirt and dark pants.
    • Authorities urge anyone with information to call 911.

LEESBURG, Va. - Authorities are searching for a juvenile girl they said fled the Loudoun County Courthouse and assaulted the driver of a passing vehicle before running away on foot Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. and the juvenile was last seen near the McDonald’s on East Market Street. She is described as wearing a white t-shirt, blue sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and slide-on shoes.

Anyone who sees someone matching the description or notices suspicious activity is urged to call 911 or contact the Leesburg Police Department  non-emergency line at 703-771-4500.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Leesburg Police Department.

