Juvenile injured in officer-involved shooting in Fairfax County

The Brief Juvenile injured in Fairfax officer-involved shooting. One shot was fired during a struggle; injuries are non-life-threatening. Suspect in custody faces outstanding warrants and further charges.



Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting, which involved a juvenile linked to gang activity, early Tuesday morning in Fairfax County.

Juvenile injured

What we know:

According to Virginia State Police, the incident began around 12:43 a.m. when a vehicle fled a Fairfax City Police Department traffic stop near Burke Station Road and Main Street. A state trooper later located the address linked to the vehicle's registration and spotted a juvenile male near the vehicle.

Police say the juvenile fled on foot despite commands to stop. During a struggle, the trooper tackled the juvenile, and a single shot was fired. The juvenile was transported to Fairfax Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No law enforcement personnel were injured.

Suspect faces additional charges

Officials confirmed the juvenile is in custody for outstanding warrants, with additional charges pending, and is being investigated for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Authorities have identified the juvenile as a known gang associate.

The investigation is continuing at this time.