Juvenile injured in afternoon hit-and-run, Alexandria police say

A juvenile was hit by a truck that fled the scene following the accident in Alexandria, leaving her with injuries.

Alexandria police responded to the intersection of Montgomery and North Patrick Streets just after 3 p.m. Wednesday where they found the child suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the crash at this time and have not released any additional details. Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time as there is a moderate police presence.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.