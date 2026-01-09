Expand / Collapse search

Juvenile humpback whale found dead and bloated near Bethany Beach

By Kamryn Scrivens
Published  January 9, 2026 1:58pm EST
The Brief

    • A juvenile humpback whale was found near Bethany Beach. 
    • MERR is working with DNREC to move the whale for a necropsy. 
    • The cause of death is currently unknown.   

A juvenile humpback whale was discovered near Bethany Beach, drawing attention from local marine experts. 

Efforts to move the whale 

What we know:

The Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation Institute (MERR) is collaborating with DNREC to move the 30-foot whale onto the beach for examination. 

Heavy equipment is needed for this process.

bethany-beach-whale-1-scaled.jpeg

Humpback whale lands near Bethany Beach | MERR Institute

The whale was first spotted floating at sea about two miles off the Indian River Inlet before beaching near a private community.

MERR plans to conduct a necropsy to determine the cause of death once the whale is moved. 

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the whale's death is still undetermined, and further analysis is required. 

The Source: Information from the Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation Institute.

