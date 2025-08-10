Juvenile arrested for shooting at other juveniles in Navy Yard: police

article

The Brief A juvenile was arrested for a shooting in the Navy Yard this weekend. Police say he fired his weapon at other juveniles. The firearm was reportedly stolen.



Police descended on the Navy Yard neighborhood for reports of gunfire as juveniles gathered on Saturday night.

What we know:

Officers were monitoring a large group of juveniles near the 100 block of M Street just before 9:30 p.m.

Police say a juvenile male was arrested after discharging a firearm in the direction of other juveniles. No injuries were reported.

The gun, which was reported stolen in another jurisdiction, was recovered by police.

Video provided to FOX 5 DC shows several police vehicles gathered as some officers canvassed the area, and others dispersed a nearby crowd of juveniles.

Dig deeper:

The arrest comes as police continue to enforce 'Juvenile Curfew Zones" for weekends during the summer in Southwest D.C.

In July, D.C. police made dozens of arrests in Navy Yard over the Fourth of July weekend.

Police say there have been many instances of large groups of kids causing trouble in Navy Yard, with as many as 100 teens gathering at night.

The issue has spanned across D.C., throughout the summer. There was a ‘teen takeover’ in the Navy Yard that happened back in May.