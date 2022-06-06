Juvenile arrested, charged for fire that damaged Poolesville playground
POOLESVILLE, Md. - Authorities have arrested and charged a juvenile they say started a fire that damaged a playground in Montgomery County.
The fire was reported around 5 p.m. Sunday on Fisher Avenue near Milford Mill Road in Poolesville.
Investigators say the juvenile set a paper bag and sandwich container on fire underneath the playground equipment. The fire ignited the rubber mulch and caused the damage estimated to be around $75,000.
The juvenile has been released into the custody of the parents.
The investigation is continuing at this time.