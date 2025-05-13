1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Southeast DC

The Brief Police say an adult and a young man were injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C. The young man was pronounced dead. The adult victim is conscious and breathing. No additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.



Police say a young man and an adult were shot in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast, where they found the two victims.

According to officials, the younger victim has been pronounced dead. They say the adult victim is conscious and breathing.

What we don't know:

Police have issued a lookout for a Black male wearing a black sweater, black ski mask and with black and grey shoes.

No additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released at this time.

