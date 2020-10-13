Justin Fairfax calls for registration extension after cut wire shuts down Virginia voter registration portal

Virginia Lieutenant Justin Fairfax is calling for an extension on the Commonwealth’s voter registration deadline after a technical issue shut down its portal.

Officials say a cut fiber was to blame for an outage that shut down Virginia’s voter registration portal on Tuesday morning.

The lieutenant governor indicated that the outage was statewide.

The Department of Elections was notified about the outage by the Virginia Information Technology Agency around 10 a.m.

They indicated that technicians were at the site near Route 10 in Chester working to rectify the situation.

The outage impacted the department’s citizen portal, as well as the local registrar’s offices.

