Jury weighs misconduct allegations against Purcellville vice mayor

The Brief A jury is deliberating in a civil case against Purcellville Vice Mayor Ben Nett over allegations he used his position for personal gain. Nett faces multiple misconduct claims tied to efforts to dismantle the town’s police department and prior criminal charges. The outcome could impact his future in office, with a separate hearing on possible suspension set for May 7.



A jury is now deliberating in a case that could determine the future of Purcellville’s vice mayor, as officials weigh allegations that he used his position for personal gain. The outcome could potentially lead to his removal from office.

What we know:

Jury deliberations are underway in a civil case against Purcellville Vice Mayor Ben Nett following a five-day trial. The jury began deliberating at 9:30 a.m.

Nett faces five allegations, including claims that he used his position for personal gain. A special prosecutor from Stafford County is handling the case.

The case comes as new legislation opens the door for possible suspension while related legal proceedings continue.

The backstory:

Nett is accused of misconduct connected to efforts to dismantle the town’s police department during a multimillion‑dollar budget shortfall.

Both Nett and Purcellville Town Manager Kwasi Frasier were arrested last summer with Nett facing multiple counts tied to bid rigging and conspiracy, along with charges alleging violations of Virginia’s Criminal Information Network.

READ MORE: Purcellville Police Department will remain funded through 2026 after outrage at town council meeting

Nett previously served as a Purcellville police officer.

What's next:

Governor Abigail Spanberger recently signed emergency legislation that could allow for Nett’s temporary suspension pending the outcome of a criminal case.

A judge has scheduled a hearing on that matter for May 7.

The jury’s decision in the civil case could play a key role in determining what happens next.