Jury delivers first-ever conviction for killing unborn fetus in Montgomery County murder trial

A Montgomery County jury has delivered a first-of-its-kind conviction, finding Torrey Moore, 33, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his pregnant girlfriend, Denise Middleton, and her unborn child.

The verdict, announced Friday, marks the first time in Montgomery County that someone has been convicted for the killing of a viable, unborn fetus.

Prosecutors also released chilling video evidence, showing the last time Middleton, visibly pregnant, was seen alive.

The footage, taken from an elevator in Moore’s apartment building, captures the two together shortly before her death.

Investigators said Middleton’s body was discovered in Moore’s apartment, where she had been for over a month. She had been shot seven times. The same elevator video later showed Moore leaving the crime scene.

Middleton’s family gathered at a press conference following the conviction, mourning the loss of a young woman full of hope and excitement for her future as a mother.

"My baby sister Denise was a loving and caring person, excited to have her first child, Ezekiel. It is unbelievable that she will never have that opportunity," said Chinita Coates, Middleton’s sister.

Moore’s conviction was linked to another crime: the murder of a 61-year-old convenience store worker.

Police discovered Middleton’s body while investigating Moore’s involvement in that case.

Moore is scheduled to be sentenced next month for the convenience store worker’s murder.

For Middleton’s murder and the killing of her unborn child, he faces the possibility of life in prison without parole. Sentencing in that case is set for next March.