July 4 Travel: Best and worst times to drive in DC region

A record-setting Fourth of July travel rush is in full swing, with millions already on the move by road and air, making it one of the busiest and most congested travel periods of the year, especially in the D.C. region.

The Brief AAA expects 1.86 million DC-area travelers during a record-breaking July Fourth rush. Major delays are expected on Route 50 and the Bay Bridge, especially midday and evening. Officials urge early departures and vehicle prep to avoid roadside breakdowns.



AAA projects more than 72 million Americans will travel during the holiday stretch, including 1.86 million from the Washington, D.C., metro area. Nearly 62 million are expected to drive at least 50 miles, setting a new national travel record.

READ MORE: DC region braces for record travel over July 4th holiday weekend

Record travel expected

What we know:

Traffic along major routes around the D.C. region, including U.S. Route 50 in Anne Arundel County, began building early Wednesday as travelers tried to beat the rush.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge is expected to be a major chokepoint, particularly eastbound on Wednesday and westbound on Sunday. Officials say the best time to cross is before 10 a.m., while the heaviest backups are anticipated from noon to 8 p.m.

At airports, the TSA expects to screen 18.5 million passengers through July 7, with Sunday forecast to be the busiest travel day for flyers.

Officials are urging caution and preparation. Last year, AAA responded to nearly 700,000 roadside calls over the holiday week, citing flat tires, dead batteries, lockouts, and fuel issues as the most common problems.

Travelers are advised to leave as early as possible and ensure their vehicles are road-ready to avoid breakdowns and delays.

Best and worst times to drive

Best and worst times to travel by car over the Independence Day holiday period from Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 6:

Departing from Washington, D.C. to Annapolis along US-50 E on Sat. 28th at 1:45 PM

Returning from Annapolis to Washington, DC along US-50 W on Fri. 4th at 11:30 AM

Saturday, June 28

Worst time: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Best time: Before 10:00 AM

Sunday, June 29

Worst time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Best time: Before 11:00 AM

Monday, June 30

Worst time: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Best time: Before 12:00 PM

Tuesday, July 1

Worst time: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Best time: Before 2:00 PM

Wednesday, July 2

Worst time: 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Best time: Before 12:00 PM

Thursday, July 3

Worst time: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Best time: Before 12:00 PM

Friday, July 4

Worst time: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Best time: Before 12:00 PM

Saturday, July 5

Worst time: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Best time: Before 11:00 AM

Sunday, July 6

Worst time: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Best time: Before 11:00 AM

Bay Bridge congestion expected

Best times to cross the Chesapeake Bay Bridge according to the Maryland Transportation Authority:

Eastbound:

Wednesday, July 2 – before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 3 – before 7 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Friday, July 4 – before 7 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 5 – before 8 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 6 – before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

Monday, July 7 – before 12 p.m. and after 7 p.m.

Westbound:

Wednesday, July 2 – before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 3 – before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Friday, July 4 – before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 5 – before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 6 – before 9 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Monday, July 7 – before 6 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ July Fourth Travel: Best and worst times to drive in DC region